James E. Levine Purchases 30,000 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) CFO James E. Levine acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 908.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 290,921 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 79,557 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 110,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

