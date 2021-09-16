JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,438,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,723,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,279,000 after buying an additional 670,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,968,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,123,000 after buying an additional 298,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after buying an additional 1,197,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,207,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,104,000 after buying an additional 171,568 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

