JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

JDSPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS JDSPY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.16. 536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

