JD Sports Fashion’s (JDSPY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JDSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

OTCMKTS:JDSPY opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.