Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CyrusOne in a report released on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,918.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

