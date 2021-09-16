Jin-Long Chen Sells 15,000 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,067,000 after purchasing an additional 40,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 413,843 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $18,833,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 437,541 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.55.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.