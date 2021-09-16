JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Issues Earnings Results

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

NYSE:JKS traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 24,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,330. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JinkoSolar stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

