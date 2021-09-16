John L. Ocampo Sells 34,977 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 34,977 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $2,266,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MTSI stock opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.