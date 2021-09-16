John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

