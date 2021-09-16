Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Raised by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up about 0.7% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.67. 128,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,779. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.