Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Short Interest Update

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,400 shares, a growth of 382.0% from the August 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

JOSMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Josemaria Resources stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. Josemaria Resources has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.96.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

