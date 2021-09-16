Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Journey Energy from C$1.90 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRNGF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,047. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

