JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$29.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.56.

SU stock opened at C$24.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$36.79 billion and a PE ratio of 24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.85. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$31.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

