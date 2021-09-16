JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 383

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 422.80 ($5.52).

Get Trainline alerts:

LON TRN opened at GBX 362.40 ($4.73) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 340.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 377.76.

In other Trainline news, insider Brian McBride sold 26,857 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61), for a total transaction of £94,805.21 ($123,863.61).

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.