JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $20.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

