JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Target Price to GBX 370

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 428 ($5.59).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 346.60 ($4.53) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 416.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 740.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

In other news, insider James North acquired 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.