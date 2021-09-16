JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Target Price to $113.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Shares of XPO opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.24.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

