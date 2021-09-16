Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.97 on Top Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00142395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.71 or 0.00573703 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00018237 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00042449 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

