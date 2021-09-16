KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.98

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.98 and last traded at $42.96, with a volume of 20785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

KBCSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.99.

Get KBC Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBC Group NV will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

