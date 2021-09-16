KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.97

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 51415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get KDDI alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.07.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 12.26%. Research analysts anticipate that KDDI Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.