Kelman Lazarov Inc. Buys New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 114,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 205.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 839,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,248,080. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.