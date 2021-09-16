Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 75,749 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,867,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,477,000 after acquiring an additional 75,181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 78.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 69,661 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 37,420 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NULG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.36. 25,566 shares of the company were exchanged. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82.

