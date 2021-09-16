Kelman Lazarov Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $69.11. The stock had a trading volume of 33,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $313.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.04.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

