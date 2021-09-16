Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 10,413 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,413 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.99. 436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,805. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $76.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.86.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

