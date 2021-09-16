Kelman Lazarov Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,724 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 12.2% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $34,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $156.11. 2,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,216. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $158.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.