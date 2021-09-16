Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:KCAC) Short Interest Update

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:KCAC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,500 shares, an increase of 211.6% from the August 15th total of 132,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

KCAC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. 108,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

