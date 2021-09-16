Kevin R. Sayer Sells 3,017 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DXCM opened at $551.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $499.14 and a 200-day moving average of $421.93. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $559.75.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in DexCom by 29.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after buying an additional 451,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $141,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

