Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEYUF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS KEYUF traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

