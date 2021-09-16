Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives C$22.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.63.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Killam Apartment REIT stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.18. 131,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,567. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.00. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$15.87 and a 12-month high of C$22.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 9.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0567 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

