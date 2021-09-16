Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 172,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after buying an additional 30,992 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $1,704,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 173,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.83. The company had a trading volume of 50,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.61. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

