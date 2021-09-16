Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Holdings Cut by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $21,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Kirby by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby stock opened at $53.15 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

