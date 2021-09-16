Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.
KSPHF stock remained flat at $$21.55 on Thursday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.