Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. Research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

