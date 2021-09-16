Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $76.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,110. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

