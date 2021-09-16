Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 827.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,671 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $56.06 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.19.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

