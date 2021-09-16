Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Down 94.9% in August

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCCFF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,625. Kutcho Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

