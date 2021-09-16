Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Down 94.9% in August

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KCCFF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,625. Kutcho Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.
About Kutcho Copper
