Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,136,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after purchasing an additional 934,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,144,000 after purchasing an additional 311,879 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after purchasing an additional 911,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,827,000 after purchasing an additional 399,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $15,454,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KYMR stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,518. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -42.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

