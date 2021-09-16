Lafayette Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 212,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,556. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

