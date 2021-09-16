Lafayette Investments Inc. Makes New $671,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,641,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.34. 157,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,507. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.