Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 1,708 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Loews accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,260. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

