Lafayette Investments Inc. Takes Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after buying an additional 2,305,698 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 113.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,883 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,496,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after buying an additional 860,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock remained flat at $$33.44 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 168,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,278. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.