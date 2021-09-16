Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) Short Interest Up 150.0% in August

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ LAAA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 100,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,690. Lakeshore Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Get Lakeshore Acquisition I alerts:

Lakeshore Acquisition I Company Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.