Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $171.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $160.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.67 and a 200-day moving average of $164.13. Landstar System has a one year low of $120.92 and a one year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 28.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Landstar System by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Landstar System by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

