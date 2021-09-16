Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 781,469 shares of company stock valued at $91,182,531. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTON shares. Wedbush cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $105.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of -150.80 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.76.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

