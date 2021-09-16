Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale raised their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL opened at $87.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.44. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

