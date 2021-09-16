Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $66.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.02.

