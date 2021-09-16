Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $123,000 Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 226.0% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 406.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,527.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 365.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $194.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.44. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $87.48 and a 1 year high of $248.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.