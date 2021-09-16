Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBD. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBD opened at $29.56 on Thursday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $41.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11.

