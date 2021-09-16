Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,973 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 3.08% of Lava Therapeutics B.V. worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

LVTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.31. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,702. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

