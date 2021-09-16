LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

LCII stock opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.56. LCI Industries has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.21.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 422.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 208,212 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

